Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Gives Critical Recovery Update At Summer League
After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery ended his season prematurely, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been working hard to return to form.
During Orlando's first summer league game against the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas, Suggs caught up with NBA TV's Dennis Scott to discuss his offseason journey.
"It's been great, I've been able to work on my body, work on different parts of myself," Suggs said. "That feeling has been nice, getting myself back to playing form and getting ready for the season."
Before the injury, Suggs was having one of his most productive years as a pro. In his fourth season, the Gonzaga product averaged a career-high 16.2 points and 1.5 steals.
With experience under his belt, Suggs relishes the opportunity to help guide Orlando's rookie talent during the Summer League and beyond.
"It's really dope, this is what it is about, even at my spot in my career," Suggs said. "Really just help these guys get adjusted to what life is like here."
Beyond the young talent entering the building, Suggs is excited to get a new backcourt mate in Desmond Bane.
"Very excited, you just look at him as a basketball player, high level offensively and defensively, between the ears very smart," Suggs said. "So excited to get to work in the backcourt with him and really see what that's like as we get going hooping together."
"New opportunities, new chances to go win, that's what we've been talking about, just championships.
