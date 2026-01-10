Jamahl Mosley explains two things led to Magic loss over 76ers

The Orlando Magic are a bit disheveled after a 103-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at home.

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Magic on the offensive end, but they still held the Sixers to a respectable score. That being said, the Magic could have done a couple of things better in order to come out of this game on the right side.

“No, it was huge right there. 21 offensive rebounds. I think, you know, you get to the initial stop, you got to come up with the board so you can finish the possession, so you can get out and run to get some easy baskets," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

"The way they defended made it tough on us to get shots in the half-court. And then [we turned] it over 19 times for 20 points. That's a hard recipe to come away with a win. But you got to give them credit. You know, made shots tough on us, both at the rim and the threes again. Shoot 14% from the three-point line with some good looks… just didn't fall.”

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic loss powered by two factors

Anthony Black also emphasized the need to crash the offensive glass and to keep the ball in their hands.

“It hurt us a lot. Turnovers lead to easy layups, easy threes, momentum plays and the other team getting in rhythm. So that combined with offensive rebounds – those are two things that can cause you to lose the possession battle and we got killed in both of those categories," Black said.

The Magic aren't at full strength playing without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, but this has become the new normal for the Magic, and they have yet to fully adapt to their surroundings. That has caused an issue for them, and it is why they find themselves stuck at the midpoint of the season.

In order for them to shake off this rough patch in their schedule, they have to figure out how to execute in the smaller tidbits of the game.

The Magic will return to the court for their next game against former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at home. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories