Magic forward Tristan da Silva makes presence known after brief injury

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva is feeling pretty good about himself after the team's 128-118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The German forward missed the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers with back spasms, but he was able to come back in a big way against the Pelicans. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about da Silva's impact in the win.

"I thought it was gigantic for him to come in there and do what he did, just be able to be in the right spot at the right time. Guys continuing to find him, ran ATO for him. But these guys just continue to find ways in these moments. Somebody’s got to step up in each moment in each part of these games. And Tristan happened to be that tonight," Mosley said.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

da Silva huge in win over Pelicans

da Silva shined with four 3-pointers in the win, which tied the team's output in its previous game against the Sixers. His outside shooting was very important as the Magic got back in the win column.

The former Colorado forward was also part of the Magic's comeback in the fourth quarter, where he felt the team did what it needed to do on the defensive end.

“You know, defensively, obviously locking in. Making sure that we get into the ball, apply some pressure, get a tight paint, and then get stops and running; you know, rebounding. All of the above. I feel like we did a great job turning it on in that fourth quarter," da Silva said postgame.

The Magic outscored the Pelicans 37-20 in the fourth quarter, and that was how the team won the game. Now da Silva and the Magic are heading to Germany, his native country, that he helped win EuroBasket with this past summer.

“Yeah, it’s going to be amazing. I feel like this is an honor to be part of this experience. You know, obviously with three Germans on the team, makes it extra special. It's not my home city but, you know, I feel like there’s going to be a lot of people that I know from the basketball community," da Silva said about playing in Germany.

"Obviously, my family is going to be there, a couple of my friends are going to come up, and first and foremost, we’re there to get a W. So, we’re kind of trying to string some wins together, get some in a row, and yeah, we’re excited. I think this is going to be a great experience for the team.”

More Orlando Magic Stories