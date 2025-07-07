Orlando Magic Make Paolo Banchero Decision Sooner Than Later
Star forward Paolo Banchero agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension to stay with the Orlando Magic long-term, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It is attached to the rest of the remaining year left on his rookie contract. The terms begin after next season.
The five-year contract is worth $239 million but can reach $287 million because of incentives. Banchero also has a specific clause we haven't seen implemented into a rookie max deal since 2021.
The one-time all-star has a player option for the 2030-2031 season. Banchero is the first player to have a player option in their rookie max deal since Luka Doncic and Trae Young finished inking their contracts in 2021. This clause gives the young star the option to opt out of his deal one year early.
Banchero is coming off of a season riddled with some injury, as he only played 46 games during the regular season. However, he averaged a career-high in points and rebounds within those 46 games and solidified himself as the Orlando Magic's franchise cornerstone in just his third season. He also led the Orlando Magic into the playoffs for the second consecutive season before being bounced out in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
The Magic have solidified their future for the next few seasons. Desmond Bane signed a rookie max extension with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 that doesn't expire until the 2029-2030 season. Franz Wagner signed his rookie extension last summer that doesn't expire until the 2029-2030 season. For a team starving for a winning culture and a championship banner to hang, the retention of their former number one overall pick and the last of their three stars was crucial to their potential success in the future. The Orlando Magic's window for championship success has officially opened.
