Magic Team Options: Should Orlando Keep Joe Ingles?
ORLANDO — For all of the additions the Orlando Magic could potentially make with their cap space and draft picks, who they decide to keep will be just as important in determining their ceiling next season.
Among the decisions Orlando has to make is on its team options for Joe Ingles, who is set to make $11 million next season if his option is picked up.
For Ingles, the decision could be difficult. Ingles' playing time dwindled as the season progressed and he only played over 10 minutes three times in the playoffs.
Along with his playing time and production taking a dip, Orlando has players waiting in the wings who could take his spot in Anthony Black and Jett Howard, both of whom were taken in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. If those players are ready to take the next step, that could leave Ingles out of the rotation.
Where Ingles brings the most value to the team is with his veteran leadership. He was the only player on the roster with recent playoff experience and his connection with his teammates was evident throughout the year.
Keeping a player at $11 million for their leadership is a hefty price to pay though, especially for a team that could be looking to make a splash via trade or signing a player in free agency. If both sides can find a way to reach an agreement at a lower price, that may be the best path for Orlando and Ingles.
