NBA Trade Odds: Magic Rated a Favorite if Cavs PG Garland Becomes Available
ORLANDO — Could the answer at point guard for the Orlando Magic come from a familiar foe?
The Cleveland Cavaliers face plenty of uncertainty in their backcourt. After beating the Orlando Magic in seven games in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Cavs were eliminated by the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in five games. This was Cleveland's best season since 2018, yet the backcourt duo that carried the Cavs may have played their final game together.
Reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski have indicated that five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell could be on the move if he and the Cavs can't agree on a contract extension. But if the two sides are able to agree to a deal, then fellow guard Darius Garland could be traded instead.
If Garland, 24, becomes available, the Magic are among the teams listed as a potential trading partner. The gambling sportsbook Bovada rates Orlando at +950 odds to land the former No. 5 overall pick, tied for third-best with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans. The San Antonio Spurs have the best odds to land Garland at +300, while the Los Angeles Lakers are second at +600.
Garland's numbers took a slight dip in the regular season, as he missed 25 games due to injuries that included a facial fracture. He averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists per game — his lowest numbers since 2020-21. In the playoffs, Garland averaged 15.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds across 12 games.
Orlando's backcourt is also an uncertainty, with Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris set to enter free agency. Anthony Black, Orlando's first-round pick in 2023, flashed promise early in the season but rarely played down the stretch.
The Magic could benefit from a floor general like Garland, but it's worth wondering how good of a fit he would be. Orlando is lauded for its size and length at every position and Garland is 6-foot-1. Plus, adding a player who could take the ball out of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's hands is questionable.
Garland is also set to make $163.23 million over the next four seasons, according to Spotrac. Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is taller at 6-foot-5 and more affordable. He is making $114 million over the next four seasons, according to Spotrac. Murray, 27, averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
At Garland's peak in 2021-22, he was an All-Star and averaged a career-high 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game. That version of Garland could be the answer at point guard and the offensive push the Magic needs to venture deeper into the postseason. Otherwise, Orlando may be better off betting on Black improving in his second season.
