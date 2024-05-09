Former Magic PF Glen Davis Sentenced to Prison
Glen Davis played with the Orlando Magic from 2011-14.
In this story:
ORLANDO — A former member of the Orlando Magic is going behind bars.
According to ESPN's Alex Prewitt, Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after he was found guilty of committing health care fraud.
Davis, 38, was indicted in New York in 2021, and his trial found him guilty in November 2023.
Davis spent eight seasons in the NBA, including 2.5 with the Magic from 2011-14. He won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He last played in the NBA in 2015 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
