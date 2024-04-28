'Huge' Third Quarter Lifts Magic Over Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading back to the midwest tied 2-2 after taking care of business in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at the Kia Center.
The Magic trailed 60-51 at halftime, but a 37-10 run in the third quarter gave Orlando an 18-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
“I think that obviously, we understood the gameplan," Markelle Fultz said. "Understanding that we have to continue to shoot shots when we’re open. Continue to be aggressive. I’m pretty sure we already talked about all of the turnovers we had but I think that third quarter, defensively, we really locked in and then it translated into easy baskets for us offensively. Myself, I think the third quarter was huge for us.”
The Magic knew they needed to pick up the pace in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit with the next game on the road, and when their backs were against the wall, they responded in an emphatic way.
With the Magic now tied in the series with the Cavs, they have the momentum going into Game 5 on Tuesday after their third-quarter heroics. And a win on Tuesday will put them in position to clinch right back at home in Game 6. After trailing 2-0, the Magic really can't ask for more than that.
