Magic Tie Series 2-2 After Comeback vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are sending their fans home happy after a 112-89 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The Magic and Cavs went back-and-forth in the first quarter, but Cleveland grabbed a 10-point lead with a run in the second quarter. By halftime, the Cavs held a 60-51 lead, but it was all Magic after that.
Orlando led a 41-10 run to take a 22-point lead that the team would hold until the final buzzer.
Franz Wagner was the major catalyst behind the comeback and had his breakout playoff game. He scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first postseason double-double.
The Cavs were led by Jarrett Allen, who scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
With the win, the Magic now place the pressure back on the Cavs, who will need to protect home court when the two teams visit Cleveland on Tuesday.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- GAME 4 PLAN: The Orlando Magic have a plan to tie the series in Saturday's Game 4. CLICK HERE
- HOW MAGIC TURNED IT AROUND ON OFFENSE: The Orlando Magic's offense rebounded in their 121-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Game 3 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO MAKES HISTORY: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is doing big things in his first playoffs. CLICK HERE
- SHOTS MUST FALL: The Orlando Magic need their offense to produce if they want to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE