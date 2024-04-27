The Magic Insider

Magic Tie Series 2-2 After Comeback vs. Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic have evened the series after a big second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are sending their fans home happy after a 112-89 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Magic and Cavs went back-and-forth in the first quarter, but Cleveland grabbed a 10-point lead with a run in the second quarter. By halftime, the Cavs held a 60-51 lead, but it was all Magic after that.

Orlando led a 41-10 run to take a 22-point lead that the team would hold until the final buzzer.

Franz Wagner was the major catalyst behind the comeback and had his breakout playoff game. He scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first postseason double-double.

The Cavs were led by Jarrett Allen, who scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

With the win, the Magic now place the pressure back on the Cavs, who will need to protect home court when the two teams visit Cleveland on Tuesday.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • GAME 4 PLAN: The Orlando Magic have a plan to tie the series in Saturday's Game 4. CLICK HERE
  • HOW MAGIC TURNED IT AROUND ON OFFENSE: The Orlando Magic's offense rebounded in their 121-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Game 3 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO MAKES HISTORY: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is doing big things in his first playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • SHOTS MUST FALL: The Orlando Magic need their offense to produce if they want to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.