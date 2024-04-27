Magic Shots Must Continue to Fall in Game 4 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — After two straight losses to open the NBA Playoffs, the Orlando Magic got a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in dominant fashion.
After struggling to score in the first two games, the Magic seemed overdue for a breakthrough game, and that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night.
Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero had phenomenal home playoff debuts. Suggs scored 24 points while Banchero had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Fellow Magic star Franz Wagner spoke about what impressed him most about the reigning Rookie of the Year’s performance.
“The shot-making,” Wagner said. “That was pretty special. Extremely tough shots. Some against two defenders. It makes the game pretty easy for the rest of us.”
As for the making the game easier for the rest of the team, Wagner said that he knew the win was Orlando’s long prior to the final buzzer sounding.
“(It registered) probably sometime in the third or fourth quarter,” Wagner said. “I just think you get those leads by just going play by play and taking it from one moment to the next. I thought our urgency all night was really good. Our energy was great, everybody was really locked in, and we need a similar effort on Saturday.”
On Saturday the team will play again at the Kia Center and attempt to even up the series 2-2 before heading back on the road. After trampling the Cavaliers in game three, winning a second game in a row at home feels much more like a foregone conclusion for the Magic than an uphill battle some expected after struggling on in Cleveland.
