Magic Defense Ties Franchise Record in Game 4 vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — All season, the Orlando Magic have hung their hats on their defense.
Now, Orlando has a franchise record to prove how good it has been in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the second half of its series-tying 112-89 win on Saturday at the Kia Center, Orlando held Cleveland to just 29 points, tying the franchise's record for fewest points allowed in the second half in the playoffs. The Magic previously set the record on May 25, 1996, against the Chicago Bulls.
The tide turned for Orlando when it held the Cavs to just 10 points in the third quarter, as they shot 4 of 18 from the field and were 2 of 9 from 3. The Magic's defensive effort spearheaded a 31-5 run to end the third and helped them go from down nine points at halftime to lead 88-70 heading into the fourth quarter.
Shutting Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell down was instrumental in the Magic's second-half turnaround. After scoring 18 points in the first half, he was 0 for 4 from the field and held scoreless in the second half.
Through each of the first four games of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Orlando has held Cleveland to under 100 points, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the Toronto Raptors did it against them in Games 2 through 5 in 2019. The Cavs have yet to score over 100 points in each of their last seven postseason games.
In the regular season, Orlando was fourth in points allowed per game (108.4) and second in defensive rating (111.3). The Magic's defense has found another level in the postseason, and with the series tied at 2-2, they may lead them to their first series win since 2010.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC TIE SERIES: The Orlando Magic have evened the series after a big second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- HOW MAGIC TURNED IT AROUND ON OFFENSE: The Orlando Magic's offense rebounded in their 121-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Game 3 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO MAKES HISTORY: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is doing big things in his first playoffs. CLICK HERE