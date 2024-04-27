The Magic Insider

Moe Wagner 'Energy' Helps Magic Win vs. Cavaliers

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner made an impact in the team's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) drives to the hoop past
Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) drives to the hoop past / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have parlayed the energy from the Kia Center to win two consecutive games to tie up their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A big catalyst of that energy is backup center Moe Wagner, who has made his presence felt throughout the series.

“It’s who he is. I mean, he plays with a ton of energy, a ton of enthusiasm," coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "You talk about the joy that you need to have playing this game, he does it. He plays it with a chip, he plays it with aggression and a fearlessness. I think our fans recognize that. The passion that he has for the game is the same passion that they have for this team, which you love about this community and how much they continue to support us.”

Wagner's impact doesn't always show in the stat sheet. He scored just seven points in 15 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 win, but he doesn't need to make shots in order to have an impact. He's the team's emotional leader, and you can sense that when he checks into the game. The Kia Center crowd always seemed to have louder cheers for him than his teammates.

But it's because he plays each possession like it's his last. He's giving maximum effort on every play because that's who he is. And the Magic are where they are because of that.

