Magic-Pelicans Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds
ORLANDO — Can the Orlando Magic keep their hot start going in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas?
The Magic face the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of their summer league slate. Orlando is coming off a 106-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, while the Pelicans lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 81-74.
The trio of Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva paced the Magic's offensive attack against Cleveland, combining for 55 points and 11 assists. They also shot a combined 17 of 30 and were 9 of 17 on their 3-point attempts.
As a team, Orlando shot 47.4 percent from the field and made 37.8 percent of its 3s. The Magic were up by as many as 20 points in the opening stanza and led by 35 points at one point in the fourth quarter. Black credited the team's fast start to its IQ and the reps they've accumulated in the past week.
"I think because of how smart this team is," Black said. "I know our group out there, we started playing a lot more smoothly on days three and four of training camp, so we're all starting to get a feel for each other. We're getting good looks for each other. Our degree of difficulty to most of our shots is pretty low. We're definitely just playing good basketball all around and we're having fun."
Pelicans second-year guard Jordan Hawkins them with 18 points against Minnesota on Friday.
Magic vs. Pelicans Broadcast Information
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Arena: Cox Pavilion, University of Las Vegas
Live Stream: NBA TV
Betting odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Magic -6.5
Over/under: 180.5, -110 over and -118 under
Moneyline: Magic -300, Pelicans +215
