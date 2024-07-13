3 Takeaways from Magic's Winning Start at NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS — On the first day of NBA Summer League play, the Orlando Magic put on a show.
Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard combined for 55 points and 11 assists in a 106-79 beatdown of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Huge boost," Black said of the Magic's quick start. "Early, when everybody can get a touch and get in rhythm, that's always a good thing and it builds confidence throughout the team and each player individually."
Here are three takeaways from Orlando's win over Cleveland.
Jett Howard makes a statement
After spending most of his rookie season with Orlando's G-League affiliate, Howard enters the 2024-25 season as one of the team's biggest wild cards. Friday night was an impressive step forward.
Howard, a 6-foot-8 guard, led the Magic with 22 points in 23 minutes, The Michigan product was 8-of-15 from the field and made five of his 10 three-point attempts. He also displayed his playmaking ability with four assists.
"It was way better than last year's first game," Howard said. "I felt comfortable, especially with Tristan, AB [and Jay Huff]. They made my life easier. Those guys made it easier to score and get open looks and make plays."
Magic's chemistry on full display
The connection between Black, da Silva, and Howard was instantaneous. They combined for 22 first-quarter points to stake the Magic to a 36-21 lead. The margin was 26 at halftime. By the end, each player had a plus-minus of at least 31.
"I'm not surprised, but it is impressive," Black said of his chemistry with Black and da Silva. "Having three young dudes that can play, kind of interchange and do different things. There's times with Tristan is handling [the ball], I'm setting and Jett's setting and it all looks the same as if we're all switchable."
Tristan da Silva's versatility
Fitting in was a priority for da Silva ahead of his summer-league debut.
He did that and then some, complementing his teammates with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He made three of his five attempts from beyond the arc, making an impression with his ability to play off the ball.
"It was a good start," da Silva said of his performance. "There's always room for improvement. I felt like it was a good starting point, especially defensively I felt like I've done a couple of really good things and then offensively, just keeping the flow going [and] getting some easy looks."
