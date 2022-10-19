Magic Starting 5: Orlando Begins Season Tonight vs. Pistons

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. INJURY REPORT

"The Orlando Magic is just one sleep away from its season opener against the Detroit Pistons. While several players will be making their season debut, others will have to wait to make their first appearance in the 2022-23 campaign."

2. MAGIC MAKING THE PLAY-IN? BILL SIMMONS THINKS SO

"I really like the [Franz Wagner] and Banchero combo," Simmons said. "I like their team so I'm going over [26.5]. I like their Play-In bet at +700, I think it's good value, could they be the tenth team in the East? Why not."

3. MOE WAGNER LOSING FOOTING?

"Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner is fighting for playing time next to several talented younger frontcourt players. Wagner is entering his third season with the Magic, and while he may not be one of the team's foundational pieces, he still has a valuable role."

4. MOST EXPENSIVE NBA TICKET?

"According to a study from Bookies.com, a group of four will shell out an average of $669.52 at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, by far the NBA's second-most expensive bill, behind only an experience at the defending champion Golden State Warriors' Chase Center abode in San Francisco."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic kicks off the season against the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

