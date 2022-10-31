Magic Using 'Trial and Error' With Several Key Guards Out of Lineup

Without Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris, the Orlando Magic has been forced to test a new starting lineup its previous two games.

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic lost multiple key guards early on this season, panic could have easily set throughout the organization.

First, it was Markelle Fultz, who fractured his toe in September.

But soon, Fultz was joined by Gary Harris on the sidelines, leaving the Magic down to just two healthy point guards.

And before you knew it, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony would also be joining the pair in street clothes, putting Orlando in a serious make-or-break situation in the backcourt.

Without a true facilitator, the Magic opted for an unorthodox starting lineup Friday against the Charlotte Hornets - consisting of four players 6-10 or taller, with all five standing at least 6-6.

And the tandem of Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Ranchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. paid off, pulling of their first win of the season in dominating fashion.

"Teams are understanding we're down some guards so they're picking up full-court," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "It gives these guys great experience understanding how they can handle pressure."

Banchero served as the Magic's point guard in the victory, dishing out a career-high seven assists, followed by Carter, Wagner and RJ Hampton who each contributed four a piece.

And on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando continued riding with the same starters. And while the result was not the same, falling on the road 114-105, members from last season's roster see a different team from a year ago.

"The fact that we are in these games rather than last year when there were games that we weren't in down the stretch," Wendell Carter Jr. said. "This is a perfect opportunity for us as a group to learn, learn how to start winning games. Trial and error with certain lineups. Whatever the case may be. Eventually we will start pulling out these games that are close down the stretch."

Despite the loss, Orlando, the second-worst team throughout the NBA in assists, still edged out Dallas 20-15 Sunday night.

The team back in action tomorrow on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

