Magic star explains why this week was 'taxing'

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner missed 16 games with an ankle sprain he suffered in early December. Though the stars aligned for the 6-foot-10 forward to return to play in front of his home country in Berlin, Germany.

After the Magic's 118-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies inside Uber Arena, Wagner was candid about how stressful this week was for him.

"There was a lot coming into this week," he said. "Obviously, working back from an injury isn't ever easy -- and it being this game. So, (it was) a very emotional week, also a taxing week -- we did a lot of stuff to maximize our time here.

"I'm not making any excuses -- once you decide to play, you've got to be ready. I was happy to make some plays in the end."

Franz Wagner's return comes a perfect time:

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trailing by as much as 20 points in the first half, the Magic overwhelmed the Grizzlies in the second half. They outscored Memphis 60-44 in the final two periods, including 16-6 in the game's final 4:05 -- with 10 of those points coming from Franz.

His performance was far from perfect. But he poured on 18 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, across 27 minutes. After a slow start, he was huge for the Magic down the stretch.

"That's who he is," head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the win. "The work he puts in. The mental work he puts in to know no matter what's happening prior to the next play, he's not worried about it. To knock his free throws down, to get the big rebound, to hit the big corner three. Those are 'big moment' plays, and he's a 'big moment' player."

Obviously, life is a lot easier in the NBA when your best players are available. The Magic were mediocre in Wagner's absence, going 8-8 with a minus-3.5 NET (24th) in those 16 games missed.

They play 12 more contests -- including seven at home -- before the All-Star break. The Magic's three co-stars -- Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane -- have played in just 15 games together this season. They're 8-7.

At 23-18, now is the perfect time for the trio to build momentum and chemistry ahead of the break before they make a push for the postseason. If the goal is for a deep postseason run -- at minimum -- in a wide-open East, health and on-court chemistry will be huge factors.