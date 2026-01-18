Desmond Bane revenge game could help Magic take down Ja Morant's Grizzlies in London

Down 20 points to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter of an NBA Germany showcase game, things weren't looking great for the Magic.

But the Magic Standard has changed in Orlando.

The competitive fire in this Magic squad keeps them in just about every game until the very end.

The Grizzlies stopped raining threes, Anthony Black's dunk rocked the world, the global phenom Paolo Banchero showed up in efficient scoring hub ways, as the Wagner Bros and da Silva helped rally the team off the energy from the special event in their home country.

The incredible crowd at Uber Arena in Berlin was ecstatic, appreciating German Basketball, NBA Basketball, seeing the growth of the game in live time, while celebrating Dirk Nowitzki roaming the sidelines, whose influence on the game, especially internationally, knows no bounds.

What are the keys to the Magic winning another one against Memphis on this international road trip?

Keys to a Magic Win

1. Deter Ja away from the rim, contest 3pt shooters

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant returns to action for Memphis to play in this marquee matchup against Orlando overseas in London, a game set up by the NBA to help grow the game worldwide and build its audience and customer base globally.



How long Morant will play and how hard he will play after missing time will be up to Ja and the Grizzlies, but a full-go Ja Morant is still something to pay attention to.



Morant can pop off at any time getting to the rim with explosive dynamic downhill footwork, effective flare handles, and exciting finishing at the rim with a clean stop-and-pop middy-pull-up to boot.



Forcing Ja to take deep contested jumpers, deterring him from the rim, is the first priority for Orlando. Doing so without doubling off legit catch-and-shoot 3pt threats like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward is next priority, as either of those two can beat you with a clean three or closeout-attack at any time on top of both being capable on-ball scorers in their own right.



Shutting down these three Grizzlies as scorers is key, making other Memphis players beat you is the goal, and defending all three Memphis stars without doubling, forcing tough twos, is the gameplan.

2. Out-tough Memphis on the offensive glass

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) as he drives to the basket during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the Germany matchup, one edge Orlando found was on the glass.



The Magic pulled down a 19-7 offensive rebounding advantage and a 54-37 overall rebounding advantage, dominating the glass, forcing second chance opportunities to score, and finishing defensive possessions strong.



Orlando must lean on this mismatch again as the Grizzlies are looking to outscore with threes rather than fight hard down low, missing Zach Edey's presence in the middle.



The Magic forced 4 more steals, though had 2 fewer blocks, showing defensive activity can help lead to more points off turnovers.



With both teams playing relatively the same level of 'safe' with the ball in the last game, if the Magic can gain an edge in points off turnovers and second chance points from offensive boards, it will help them win on the margins.

3. Worldwide Des revenge game could swing momentum for Magic

Jan 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane has already had his fair share of season highlights, while on his way to All-Star consideration after providing a steady hand of scoring and shot creation for Orlando this season.



With Bane facing his former team again, having still not played against them back in Memphis, and with everyone else getting to shine in the Germany showcase, maybe Desmond decides to put on his downhill driving hat early in this one to start digging that tunnel to the rim as soon as possible.



When Des gets going as a driver, it opens up space for his 3pt shot and creates advantages for himself and his teammates; all it takes is Bane looking for his shot to suddenly get hot.

