Potential Magic Prospect Victor Wembanyama: Cause For Concern?

Wembanyama could be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic had the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, but if the team doesn't improve this season, it might find itself picking at the top of next year's draft as well.

If the Magic hold the top selection in next year's draft, French big man Victor Wembanyama is the likely pick.

Wembanyama's skillset is one that the NBA has yet to see ... a 7-4 big man with guard-like tendencies and the potential to continue growing at just 18 years old. However, with every top prospect comes risk. With Wembanyama, it's the injury bug.

The potential No. 1 pick in next year's draft suffered a muscle injury back in June that is holding him out for EuroBasket, which is set to take place in September. This means Wembanyama will be nursing an injury leading up into his final season before becoming an NBA professional.

There's also questions surrounding his longevity at the NBA level. In three seasons playing in the Euro Cup, Pro A League and EuroLeague, he's only suited up for 52 games. Granted, COVID played a role in that number not being as high as it could have been, but it doesn't help the fact that he hasn't played a ton of basketball.

An NBA season is 82 games, meaning there are chances that he hasn't played more than one full season of organized professional basketball before he comes to the States.

History has also shown that injuries derail many 7-footers careers. Yao Ming and Manute Bol come to mind as players slightly taller than 7-4 who failed to live up to expectations.

Like Wembanyama will likely be, Yao was a No. 1 overall pick whose career ended prematurely due to injuries. There's no guarantee Wembanyama will suffer the same fate, but maybe it should throw some caution into the wind for a Magic team looking for a franchise-altering prospect in next year's draft.