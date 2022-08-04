Skip to main content

Potential Magic Prospect Victor Wembanyama: Cause For Concern?

Wembanyama could be the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic had the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, but if the team doesn't improve this season, it might find itself picking at the top of next year's draft as well.

If the Magic hold the top selection in next year's draft, French big man Victor Wembanyama is the likely pick.

Wembanyama's skillset is one that the NBA has yet to see ... a 7-4 big man with guard-like tendencies and the potential to continue growing at just 18 years old. However, with every top prospect comes risk. With Wembanyama, it's the injury bug.

The potential No. 1 pick in next year's draft suffered a muscle injury back in June that is holding him out for EuroBasket, which is set to take place in September. This means Wembanyama will be nursing an injury leading up into his final season before becoming an NBA professional.

There's also questions surrounding his longevity at the NBA level. In three seasons playing in the Euro Cup, Pro A League and EuroLeague, he's only suited up for 52 games. Granted, COVID played a role in that number not being as high as it could have been, but it doesn't help the fact that he hasn't played a ton of basketball.

An NBA season is 82 games, meaning there are chances that he hasn't played more than one full season of organized professional basketball before he comes to the States.

History has also shown that injuries derail many 7-footers careers. Yao Ming and Manute Bol come to mind as players slightly taller than 7-4 who failed to live up to expectations.

Like Wembanyama will likely be, Yao was a No. 1 overall pick whose career ended prematurely due to injuries. There's no guarantee Wembanyama will suffer the same fate, but maybe it should throw some caution into the wind for a Magic team looking for a franchise-altering prospect in next year's draft.

Victor Wembanyama
News

Potential Magic Prospect Victor Wembanyama: Cause For Concern?

By Jeremy Brener41 seconds ago
1382569657
News

NBA Offseason Power Rankings: Magic Play-In or Lottery Bound?

By Riley Sheppard2 hours ago
Fultz
News

Magic Starting 5: Trade Markelle Fultz?

By Jeremy Brener6 hours ago
suggs anthony
News

Cole Anthony 'vs.' Jalen Suggs: Orlando Magic Must Trade One?

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
gettyimages-1237892933-594x594
News

Could Magic Send Markelle Fultz to Lakers in Russell Westbrook Trade?

By Dalton Trigg22 hours ago
Caleb Houstan
News

Orlando Magic Backcourt Depth Brings Questions Going into Season

By Riley SheppardAug 3, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Magic logo
News

Magic Assistant Coach Leaves Team After 4 Seasons

By The Magic Insider StaffAug 3, 2022 10:34 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Starting 5: How Strong Can Paolo Banchero Be on Defense?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 3, 2022 8:54 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Magic Rookie Banchero: What's the No. 1 Pick’s Defensive Potential?

By Riley SheppardAug 2, 2022 12:00 PM EDT