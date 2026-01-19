Should Magic trade Tyus Jones?

The Orlando Magic are heading back home from Europe, disappointed after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in London.

Magic are just a few weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors have been swirling about backup point guard Tyus Jones. Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff put their two cents into the conversation and explained what the team should do regarding these rumors.

Jeremy Brener

While Jones has not had the greatest year statistically, he still plays a big role for the Magic off the bench as the veteran point guard. He is averaging under four points per game, and rookie Jase Richardson continues to prove why the team selected him in the first round of last year's draft.

With Anthony Black also playing well, the need for Jones is slowly beginning to fade in terms of scoring. However, his veteran leadership is something the team relies on.

If it were only about on-court production, this would be a no-brainer. However, it goes beyond that. There's also the issue of the Magic trying to avoid tax penalties. By trading Jones, the Magic may be able to duck the tax. It's up to the front office to decide whether that's more important than keeping around a veteran leader for the team.

The Magic are usually quiet at the trade deadline, so if there is a deal, this is probably the loudest it will get.

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones looks on before a game against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Matt Hanifan

Yes, the Magic should trade Tyus Jones. Rookie Jase Richardson has easily been the more impactful guard. However, the value is in the eye of the beholder. The veteran guard is having the worst season of his career, and the Magic would have to find a team who’s willing to eat his salary for a minimal return. I trust they will, but it’s a lot easier said than done.

Tony Mejia

Tyus Jones on-court role will probably be minimized if Jalen Suggs can stay healthy over the season's second-half since some of his projected minutes must go to Anthony Black. However, having a veteran safety net who is a resource as a veteran leader and sounding board can't be underestimated.

If the Magic get an offer they can't refuse that his $7 million expiring deal must be a part of, they can't say no, but don't expect to see him moved otherwise.

The NBA trade deadline is scheduled for Feb. 5.

