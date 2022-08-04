Magic Starting 5: Trade Markelle Fultz?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. TRADE MARKELLE FULTZ?

"The interesting part of this situation – not just for the Magic, but for any potential team linked to Westbrook – is that Westbrook wouldn't have to play a single minute for the team he's traded. If Orlando simply wanted to snag the Lakers' 2027 first-round draft pick, which figures to be a valuable one based on L.A.'s current trajectory, they could do the trade above and then come to a buyout agreement with Westbrook, who is on an expiring $47 million contract."

2. YOUNG GUARD ROTATION

"While Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz appear to have large roles at season's start, other young pieces used Summer League as an opportunity to solidify a place on the roster."

3. ANTHONY vs. SUGGS

"In the meantime, part of the build includes the backcourt tandem of Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, who have a number of things going for them, starting with ... Cole Anthony is 22. Jalen Suggs is 21. And it is for that reason that we find ourselves a bit mystified by the national media suggestion that the young duo is destined for a breakup - in fact, a trade."

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL TO KNICKS?

"What is the holdup between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz regarding a deal to bring the three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell back home? 'Low-balling.'"

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

In his six-year career, Tariq Abdul-Wahad played 46 games for the Magic in the 1999-00 season. It was one of the best stretches of his career, where he averaged 12.2 points per game.