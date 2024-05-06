The Magic Insider

Magic SF Franz Wagner Sounds Off on 'Frustrating' Game 7 Loss

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner had his worst postseason game in the team's Game 7 loss to eliminate them from the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a call during
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a call during / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be replaying the team's Game 7 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his head for a while as the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Wagner struggled mightily in Game 7 on Sunday, making just 1 of 15 from the field and scoring just six points in their 106-94 loss to the Cavs. The third-year forward found other ways to contribute with six rebounds and six assists, but his inability to score on a day when Paolo Banchero scored 38 points ultimately doomed an Orlando offense that shot poorly on the road.

"That's gonna stick with me all summer," Wagner said. "Yeah, hopefully I can use it as motivation and fuel the right way but yeah, obviously super frustrating."

It's hard not to feel for Wagner, who was arguably the team's second-best player all year. He also was a big part of why the Magic even made it to Game 7, scoring at least 14 points in each of the first six games of the series. He also had 34 and 26 points, respectively, in the team's Game 4 and 6 wins to tie the series. However, Game 7 was the clincher, and Wagner and the Magic didn't show up when the lights were brightest.

Wagner's Game 7 performance shouldn't erase his accomplishments from earlier in the season, but it can serve as a reminder that he and the Magic aren't where they want to be, and that it is going to take more time, energy and effort to make it further in the years to come.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • GAME 7 LOSS NECESSARY FOR MAGIC'S GROWTH: The Orlando Magic's season ended with their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that could be exactly what they need to improve to become a contender. CLICK HERE
  • GAME 7 RECAP: The Orlando Magic's season comes to an end after a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC'S ASCENT BEGINS: The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they should be back for many years to come. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.