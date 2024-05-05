Magic Blow 18-Point Lead in Game 7 Loss vs. Cavaliers
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are heading home after a 106-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.
The Magic started off hot, making six of their first 11 3-pointers and building a lead that grew as large as 18. However, they weren't able to finish the job against the surging Cavs, who picked things up in the second half after a quiet first 24 minutes.
The game headlined a battle between each team's biggest star: Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero.
While Banchero delivered a historic 24-point first-half performance, Mitchell responded with 23 of his 38 in the second half, and that was enough to seal the game for the Cavaliers.
While the loss is disappointing for the Magic, they had opportunities throughout the series to pull it out, especially today and in their one-point loss in Game 5. However, as a young team, they still have one of the brightest futures in the NBA as they go into the offseason.
