Magic Season Ends, But Ascent Begins

The Orlando Magic have been eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they should be back for many years to come.

Jeremy Brener

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are entering the offseason after their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but there is reason for optimism despite the elimination.

After a 13-win improvement from the previous year and a playoff appearance for the first time since 2020, the Magic can walk away from the season knowing they are moving in the right direction.

Last year, the Magic grew from a 22-win team to 34 victories, a sign that they had the right pieces, but that they may not be ready. This season proved that they are capable of winning at a high level.

Coach Jamahl Mosley has preached process over results all season long, and even though the result may not have been what they wanted, the process is in full swing. Now, the Magic know they can win with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as the heads of the snake, even if the latter struggled mightily in Game 7. Jalen Suggs also proved himself to be a long-term building block after taking a major step in the right direction.

Now, the Magic's goal is to build around the three of them. It won't be easy considering change has to be made to a roster that has prided itself on continuity and compassion for one another. This special group won't ever be the same again. Changes need to be made in order to improve the roster, but we're not talking about a facelift. There will be some minor changes to the team as it hopes a little more time and experience with each other will get Orlando one step closer to where it wants to be.

Jeremy Brener

