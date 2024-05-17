Cavs All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Subject of NBA Trade Rumors, Offers Offensive Firepower Magic Could Use
ORLANDO — On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Now the NBA world is wondering if the Cavs front office might trade pieces of the team’s core, such as perennial All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst has reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have trade offers ready for Mitchell if the Cavaliers fail to extend him this offseason since he still has one year left on his contract that will pay him over $35 million next season.
Another team that should inquire about Mitchell is the Orlando Magic. The team experienced firsthand the impact he could have when he almost singlehandedly eliminated the Magic in a seven-game playoff series
Orlando should be interested in Mitchell because he’d offer more consistent scoring outside of All-Star Paolo Banchero.
The Magic were one of the best defensive teams in the league. Lockdown defenders such as Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs helped anchor the No. 2-ranked defensive team when it came to points allowed, with Orlando’s 107.4 just behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Defense wins championships" is a trusted aphorism in sports. But the Magic’s offense, which ranked 24th in scoring during the regular season at 110.5 points and fell to 100.3 points in the playoffs, was the exception to the rule.
Mitchell, 27, is an established star who, under the bright lights of the playoffs, averaged 29.6 points in 10 games this year and 28.1 points for 52 career playoff games. Imagine that production alongside Banchero, who averaged 27 points per game this spring in his first postseason.
But acquiring the five-time All-Star would come at a cost.
In 2022, Cleveland sent the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen (24, former top seven pick), rookie wing Ochai Agbaji (lottery pick), guard Collin Sexton (2018 No. 8 pick), three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, and 2029), and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028) for Mitchell, then 25 years old and a three-time All-Star.
The Magic have one of the best young cores in the NBA. Orlando’s front office would have to contemplate whether the team would be willing to trade Wagner who, at 22 years old, looks like he has All-Star seasons ahead of him just as Markkanen did after getting traded to Utah.
A Magic package similar to what the Cavs sent to the Jazz might include Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, the No. 18 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, a 2026 unprotected first-round pick, and a couple of pick swaps.
Parting with players who still hold so much promise could be a tough pill to swallow for Mitchell, who has just one year remaining on his contract.
However, suppose Orlando is convinced that pairing Mitchell with Banchero gives the franchise its best chance at winning a championship. Even if getting and keeping Mitchell would require a hefty trade package and a four-year extension worth over $200 million.
According to Spotrac, the Magic are projected to have the fourth most practical cap space in the NBA at just over $25 million, so they'll have as good a chance as anyone to pursue an expensive player such as Mitchell via trade or a free agent such as Paul George or DeMar DeRozan.
