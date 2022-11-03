Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (1-6) will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (3-5) Thursday night at the Amway Center.

ORLANDO - In an interconference match-up between struggling teams to begin the year, the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors will battle it out to get back on track.

The first of seven consecutive games at home begins tonight for the Magic. This two-week homestand is much needed for a team that has played six of its first eight games of the season on the road.

The Warriors on the other hand, will also look to get back on track following three consecutive losses on the road as a part of their five game road trip.

Limiting the Turnovers

Orlando's Tuesday night loss was in large part to 25 turnovers leading to 30 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"We gotta learn to take care of the basketball in crunch time and understand the possession of the basketball is the most important thing and make sure we're doing it by committee," Mosley said.

The Warriors had a very similar result their last time out.

In its Tuesday night game against the Miami Heat, Golden State turned the ball over 20 times while also running out of gas in the fourth quarter - being held scoreless over the final two minutes with Miami scoring the final seven points to pull away late.

Both teams rank in the bottom ten in the league in turnovers, averaging over 15 per contest to begin the young NBA season.

Will Terrence Ross Play Tonight?

After suffering a left knee bruise Tuesday, forcing the veteran to exit after just four minutes on the floor, Terrence Ross is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game.

If Ross is unable to go against the Warriors, more reserves could be in store for some playing time such as Chuma Okeke, R.J Hampton and Kevon Harris.

Considering the Warriors' three-point volume, it would be ideal for the Magic to have its best distance shooter to try and match any output.

Can Jalen Suggs Bounce Back?

Jalen Suggs, returned from a five-game absence Tuesday after suffering a sprained ankle two weeks prior.

In his first appearance back on the court the second-year guard provided nine points on 3 of 14 from the field along with four assists off the bench.

After pushing out its jumbo lineup of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. the previous three games, the Magic could plug Suggs back in as a starter with his ankle close to 100%.

Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, played in just 48 games after an injury plagued rookie year, with various injuries once again putting a damper on the sophomores season.

His return is needed, considering the fact that the team is without Markelle Fultz (toe) and Cole Anthony (oblique) for the foreseeable future. On top of that, Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moe Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) do not have a timetable for their return.

