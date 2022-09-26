Magic Guard Markelle Fultz 'Will Use This Time Wisely' as He Heals From Broken Toe

Markelle Fultz, a sixth-year guard and former No. 1 pick was ruled out indefinitely last week with a fractured toe.

ORLANDO - Following an offseason with lofty expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz enters training camp with a minor setback.

"I wasn't playing I was just walking, just clumsy big feet and stubbed my toe," Fultz said during Magic Media Day on Monday. "Pretty sure everybody has stubbed their toe and I didn't think anything of it. I took the proper precautions, icing and stuff like that. If it was up to me I would play, but that's me I'm kinda crazy, I put myself on the line."

With the absence of Fultz on the court for the foreseeable future, fellow guards have the opportunity to fill that void such as Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Devin Cannady.

"We look at it similar to last year," head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "It's hard for [Fultz] and Gary Harris not being on the court with us early, but we've also said like how we looked at last year that it provides opportunities for other guys that may have not gotten that opportunity with those guys on the floor.

"You can look at the roster a little differently in those moments with guys maybe differently handling the basketball or different playmakers."

The former No. 1 pick was expected to compete for the team's starting point guard role alongside Anthony, but will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.

Luckily for Fultz, he will not require surgery for the toe injury, but was seen wearing a boot during media day.

"It's not my first time sitting out of playing so I know how to use this time wisely and effectively," Fultz said.

The Magic organization hope he will be available for opening night on October 19th against the Detroit Pistons.

