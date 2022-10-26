Magic Starting 5: Bol Bol Improving?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. BOL BOL'S GAME SLOWING DOWN

"Bol came into the league with all of the glitz and glamour of his 7-2 frame coupled with his ability to shoot from outside and play like a non-prototypical big man. He was a raw prospect, but now we're starting to see the development and potential realizing itself."

2. MAGIC CRASHING THE GLASS

"The Magic set new season-highs in offensive rebounds (13) and second-chance points (24), but were still out-rebounded and outscored in the second-chance department by New York."

3. JABARI SMITH VS. JALEN GREEN?

"Late in the fourth quarter, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. appeared to get in a skirmish on the bench. It appeared Green and Smith were passionately discussing a part of the game during the timeout. Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, didn't seem to like what Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had to say, so he stood up and appeared to raise his voice at his teammate."

4. LUKA'S SHOT FALLS SHORT

”The Mavs chipped away late at the Pelicans' lead and ultimately put themselves in position for a game-winning step-back 3-point attempt from Doncic at the buzzer, but he was unable to convert."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

