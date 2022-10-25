Rockets LISTEN: Jalen Green's 'Disagreement' with Jabari Smith Jr. a Problem?

The Houston Rockets are in the win column after a hard-fought 114-108 win against the Utah Jazz, who came into Monday's game undefeated.

However, the win didn't come without a little bit of drama.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. appeared to get in a skirmish on the bench. It appeared Green and Smith were passionately discussing a part of the game during the timeout. Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, didn't seem to like what Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had to say, so he stood up and appeared to raise his voice at his teammate.

Kevin Porter Jr. and coach John Lucas got in between the two to prevent more from happening, but the Rockets recovered after the timeout and finished out the game. In the press conference following the game, Green and Smith dusted off the "incident" and squashed it before turning it into a big issue.

With the Rockets' troubles over the last two seasons, many could look at this as the next chapter of Houston's dysfunction. It could be that, or it could be a slight disagreement that won't materialize because it ended in a winning effort anyway.

On the latest episode of "The Dream Take," Michael Brown and Jeremy Brener discuss the Rockets win and dive into what happened between Green and Smith on the sidelines late in Monday's game against the Jazz.

