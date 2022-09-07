Magic Starting 5: 2K23 Ratings Live; Orlando Top Pick Works Out With Warriors

1. MAGIC 2K RATINGS

"The official NBA 2K23 ratings have been released prior to the game's release day this Friday September 9th. While individual ratings are constantly changing during the season, they still give a chance for teams and players to gauge where they stack up prior to tipoff."

2. PAYTON BACK IN THE NBA?

"Payton immediately made an impact in his rookie season, displaying excellent passing skills and on-ball defensive potential. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and a career-high 1.7 steals during his first year in Orlando, which earned him an All-Rookie First Team selection."

3. DIRK PRAISES FRANZ

“He has a great all-around game," Nowitzki said. "He can shoot, for a big guy he handles P&Rs, he reads situations. He’s a tough competitor. He’s faster and more athletic than he looks.”

4. GERMANY FALLS SHORT

"Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner and the Germany national team (3-1) are sad following the team's first loss at EuroBasket 2022 at the hands of Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and Slovenia (3-1) on Tuesday afternoon."

5. NEXT EUROBASKET GAME

Franz Wagner and the German national team is back in action today against Hungary. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. It's the final game for Germany until the knockout stage, which begins Saturday in Berlin. Germany will face one of the top teams from Group A, which will be determined by the end of play today.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.