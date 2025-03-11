What Jamahl Mosley and Wendell Carter Jr. Said After Magic's Loss to Rockets
The Orlando Magic had one of their least-efficient scoring nights of the season in Monday's loss 97-84 loss to the Houston Rockets.
Recap: Rockets dominate glass to defeat Magic in low-scoring struggle
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and center Wendell Carter Jr. spoke to reporters at the Toyota Center to discuss the loss.
Below is a partial transcript and video of each availability.
Jamahl Mosley
On the lopsided rebounding differential that favored Houston...
"I mean, that was the game right there, essentially. Twenty offensive rebounds for them. You know, we turned them over, we got out [and] we were able to get out a little bit. But 20 offensive rebounds is very difficult to overcome in a game like this."
On if the energy used to try and keep up on the glass cost them offensively...
"It hit our guys a little bit. I believe that. They just came off scoring 146 points, you hold them to 97 points. So, you're battling them as much as you can and then those offensive rebounds, they become deflating as you've gotten the stops that you need, but then you've got to finish those possessions off. Twenty offensive rebounds is very difficult to overcome in the possession game like this."
Wendell Carter Jr.
On how hard it was to keep Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams off the glass...
"It was difficult. They're two pretty good offensive rebounding bigs. Got a little unlucky with some of the bounces. When you box them out, sometimes it bounces right to them, which is tough. Yeah. They just did a hell of a job tonight."
On if the Magic's exertion of energy trying to keep up on the glass cost them offensively...
"I wouldn't necessarily say that. I think it's more so ... we have to do a better job of just moving the ball from side to side. I think defensively – even with their offensive rebounding which we definitely gotta cut out when playing against teams like that – we held them under 100 points. That's impressive in an NBA game. But offensively, we kind of fell into the no-pass shots or the one-pass shots. That's what kind of, with exerting the energy on defense and then that happening on the offensive end, that definitely drains the team a little bit. We've got to do a better job of trusting the process a little bit more."
Orlando's five-game road trip continues Thursday, March 13 at the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.
