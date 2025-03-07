Dwight Howard to Become 13th Inductee into Magic Hall of Fame
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday evening, the Orlando Magic and CEO Alex Martins announced that Dwight Howard will become the 13th inductee into the franchise's Hall of Fame – forever cementing his status as one of the team's all-time icons.
Howard will be inducted Monday, March 24 at 3:45 p.m. at the Kia Center near the Orlando Magic fan experience.
Howard will also be honored that night when Orlando hosts the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m.
“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic,” Martins said. “From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”
Howard, the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, played eight seasons with the Magic. During his tenure, he appeared in 621 regular season games (620 starts) with Orlando, averaging 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field.
He was part of six playoff teams in Orlando, including teams that made the NBA Finals in 2009 and Eastern Conference Finals in 2010. Over 57 career playoff games in those six postseason runs, Howard averaged 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.
During his time in Orlando, Howard was a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, including five first-team nods; three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a runner-up for MVP in 2010-11. He led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks during his time with the franchise.
Howard stands as Orlando's all-time leader in:
- points scored (11,435);
- rebounds (8,072);
- blocks (1,344);
- made free throws (3,366) and attempts (5,272); and
- minutes played (22,471).
He's also a 2025 finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Magic unveiled the team's first Hall of Fame in April 2014, naming team co-founder Pat WIlliams and Orlando's first-ever draft pick and current team ambassador, Nick Anderson, to its first class of inductees.
Howard joins Williams, Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022) and Dennis Scott (2023) in the Magic Hall of Fame.
