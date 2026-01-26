The Orlando Magic are at their breaking point

The Orlando Magic were projected by myself, and many others to be a top 3 team in the Eastern Conference this season. But the problem is, everything looks better on paper, and projections don't mean anything until you hit the court.

For the Magic that is just the case. They are 23-21, 7th in the Eastern Confernence, and have reached their breaking point.

Tonight's flop won't help calm the concerns surrounding this Magic team



This team is frustrated. And it's palpable. #MakeItMagic pic.twitter.com/HwPKfPUsK0 — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 25, 2026

So, what's going wrong?

Injuries

The Magic have dealt with constant injuries. Paolo Banchero, Frand Wagner, Mo Wagner, and Jalen Suggs have all missed time. The Magic have gotten no continuity this season, they can't find a rhythm, and the injuries are impacting their most impactful players.

Stale Offense

The Magic's offense is still terrible, simply put. It has been a recurring theme of the Jamahl Mosley era and even after adding Desmond Bane, Jase Richardson, and Tyus Jones this hasn't changed. Their offensive rating is 20th in the NBA, the three-point shooting is 29th at 33.9% and the scheme just isn't successful. Sure, the Magic are drawing open looks but they aren't making them, and the open looks are there because, they simply can't shoot.

A lost locker room

But now, we have reached a point where this is concerning, not only are the Magic underperforming, they appear to be headed towards a crossroads. Jamahl Mosley has been in Orlando for 5 years and has helped put the Magic back on the map. That said, the same problems persist year after year. The shooting woes, the offensive struggles, the injury excuses, and now in the video I referenced at the start of the article, tensions within the team.

The Magic quit against the Cavaliers, not only did they quit, but their energy was gone, the comradery disappeared, and they were not receptive to their head coach's huddle.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and when your coach and franchise player have a disconnect, there is a problem.

We are so cooked pic.twitter.com/hfzrKv7VQb — MagicalIceman (@Icebrfc) January 25, 2026

The Magic's frustrations are understandable, but these things don't change themselves.

The Magic have to start making their shots, sure. But Jamahl Mosley also has to regain control of this team as the fierce leader he is supposed to be.

If he can get the team back on track and continue to battle through adversity, the Magic will be just fine when they get healthy, but that's the problem, health isn't a guarantee and it certainly isn't an excuse.

So, while it looks like the Magic have reached their breaking point, maybe Jamahl Mosley can get things back on track.

