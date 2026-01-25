This is what's wrong with the Orlando Magic

What's going on with the Orlando Magic?

Is the sky falling? Is everyone okay?

In the wise words of Jim Halpert – what is going on?



The Orlando Magic hold a 23-21 record for the third straight season.

What does this mean for the team going forward?

“It’s new.



We haven’t had consistent lineups pretty much throughout the year.



So continuity has been different from game to game.



The Magic are just as competitive as ever, but there are still questions

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley speaks with guard Jase Richardson (11) during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Between the new additions in the offseason, the new coaching staff implementing new offensive concepts, key injured players rotating in and out of the lineup, key players recovering from injuries with minutes restrictions or not being fully explosive while healthy enough to play, there are many factors at play when it comes to who is available and what role they're capable of filling each and every night for this Orlando Magic team.

Add in other factors that affect building an NBA rotation like the matchup at hand, the hot hand theory, and building out the best lineup combos, and its no wonder Orlando seems to play a different rotation every night.

Jamahl Mosley empowers his players to stay available when called upon, making subs in a way where anyone could hear their number called at any moment or opportunity; that can create some confusion in defining roles, but it can build confidence as unexpected opportunity pops up in the NBA almost as often as the expected does.

The Orlando Magic are 23-21 for the third straight season, but that can be seen as a positive considering the context.

The Magic had a phenomenal year in the first season, a surprise success story with the league's 2nd-best defense. No preseason expectations made this the most fun and successful Magic season in team history since Dwight Howard.

Then expectations hit at the same time the team caught the injury bug and nothing's been quite the same since. The Magic played 5 total games with its big three of Paolo-Franz-Suggs in Year 2, and has gone over half the season missing two of those three key players in Year 3 of this 3-year run of 23-21.

What makes it a positive, though, is that the team is just as good as the first year in this run, despite not having its best players; its finding ways to win in another ways.

This year, Orlando is outperforming its lower point differential by coming through in the clutch, with three buzzer-beaters between Bane's wild three over Portland, his tough layup in Utah, and Paolo's banked-in three in Brooklyn.

Orlando finding ways to unlocks its shooting gravity of 3pt snipers like Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, and even Anthony Black and Wendell Carter Jr., is the final frontier to take this Magic team from good to great, because they already dominate in so many other areas at full strength around the big wing downhill forces of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero flanked with two-way team-first play-finishers – driving to the rack, drawing fouls, forcing turnovers, converting off those turnovers, and rebounding the basketball.

The Magic's starting lineup of Suggs-Bane-Franz-Paolo-Wendell has the 6th-best Net Rating in the NBA and has played over 100 minutes together this season; Orlando knows its great at full strength, now the team needs to find ways to improve its deficiencies and double down on its strengths without losing its identity.

I asked Desmond Bane how Orlando can utilize him in many different ways, and Desmond emphasized how this is still a new process for everyone; sometimes progress doesn't happen overnight.

I asked Jamahl Mosley his thoughts on Suggs' return, and Jamahl talked about how patience is key for everyone involved when it comes to trusting the process that things will work better when healthy, and building back full strength takes time for individuals and teams that work more organically than meets the eye.



Jamahl said of Suggs and the rotation, "stinks he's got to be on the minutes restriction because of the energy, tenacity, toughness that he brings to the table…



Knowing that it may be clunky as guys come in and out of the lineup… patience and keep trusting the process of what we're doing to get where we need to go"

The main problem the Orlando Magic are dealing with is injuries to key players. If the team, fans, coaches, front offices, and star players can all stay patient with the process of rehabbing injuries, all it takes is one playoff run with everyone healthy at the same time for this Magic team to suddenly click.

