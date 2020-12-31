Mavs Talk: ‘We Got Our Asses Kicked' - Carlisle

Dallas Mavs Talk: ‘We Got Our Asses Kicked,’ Says Rick Carlisle After Blowout Loss to Charlotte 118-99

The rollercoaster season continues for the Dallas Mavericks after another horrific loss at the hands of a young Charlotte Hornets team.

Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball had the best game of his just-started NBA career, totaling 22 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Dallas continues to have trouble on both ends of the floor, seeing their ranking at 27th in total rebounding rate while also struggling from the three-point-line shooting 28-of-78 (35.9%).

MVP hopeful Luka Doncic struggled to find his rhythm and finished with only 12 points, shooting 4-10 from the floor and 0-5 from three tonight.

Notably, Doncic stayed after the game, returning to the AAC floor to work on his shot.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Coach Rick Carlisle on Doncic conditioning:

“It's clear Luka doesn't have his rhythm yet. Everybody is working through something right now," Carlisle said. “I’m not going to get into a thing about conditioning and whatever. This is a team game.”

Carlisle on the loss:

“Ugly night. There's not a whole lot else to say ... We got our asses kicked by a team that played hard tonight. It wasn’t fun. Let's keep our eye on the ball."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on Doncic:

“He knows what he has to do. He's been a pro since before he came to the NBA. ... He knows we have his back."

Doncic on his disappointing performance:

"I just think my legs [are] really tired. But that's not an excuse."

Mavs' Maxi Kleber on the effort:

"They were simply more physical. ... It was just about energy and effort today."

The Mavs will look to bounce back once again in their next home game on Friday night against the Miami Heat who made the Finals last season.