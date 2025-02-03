Dallas Basketball

Dallas Mavericks are still contenders despite trading Luka Doncic, according to Stephen A. Smith

The Dallas Mavericks aren't going to go away despite trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kade Kimble

Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fan during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
It's been under two days since Luka Doncic was shockingly traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the shock hasn't worn. The landscape of the NBA will be shaken for years to come, given the decision made by general manager Nico Harrison.

While the focus is on the Mavericks trading away a franchise superstar and generational talent before his prime, and rightfully so, the club happened to net Anthony Davis in return.

Will Dallas miss Doncic? Absolutely. And likely even more five years from now as he leads the Lakers into contention and the Mavericks are looking to build a new core to their roster.

In the meantime, Davis joins Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson in leading this team, looking to maintain a contending status.

Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one of the most popular pundits in sports, the Mavericks are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, even after trading Doncic. His reason is quite simple, too.

"I got Dallas as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference right now. ... As great as [the OKC Thunder] have been, what has been their Achilles heel? ... The Dallas Mavericks seem to be an Achilles heel for OKC," Smith said.

The Thunder are remarkable. They are a true contender. That much has been proven, even if Dallas has had their number this season. The new-look Mavericks star won't be as bad as people might think.

According to Smith's standards, the Mavericks are a contender with Irving and Davis at the helm.

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

