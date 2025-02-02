Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic 'stunned' over Mavericks trading him to LA Lakers

Doncic is among many people shocked by this trade between the Mavericks and Lakers.

Austin Veazey

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves through the NBA on Saturday night/Sunday morning, sending megastar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis. Nobody saw this coming, not even the stars involved in the trade.

ESPN's Shams Charania went on SportsCenter to talk about the deal, saying, "This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts from the team bench during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis Swap Between Mavericks & Lakers Materialized

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks reportedly reached out to the Lakers about a possible swap, as they were concerned about his conditioning issues. He was eligible to sign a five-year supermax contract this offseason worth north of $345 million, and that was too rich for the Mavericks' blood, supposedly.

Charania reported that the Mavericks worked behind the scenes to work this trade out and didn't approach Doncic about it until Saturday night. Charania also reported that players, coaches, and people within teams on both sides are still stunned by the deal. Doncic signed off on the deal, but he was ultimately shocked by the deal, as everyone was.

Dallas will now hope a pairing of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis can be good (and healthy) enough to still contend in a deep Western Conference.

