Dallas Basketball

Lakers refused to trade 2nd first-round pick after not being allowed to speak to Luka Doncic's agent

The Mavericks and Lakers opted for secrecy in their discussions which ultimately led to a lesser deal for Dallas.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks might've committed a major error during their trade discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers that resulted in the departure of Luka Doncic. In an effort to keep the conversations under wraps, the Mavericks reportedly did not allow the Lakers to speak with Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy, which resulted in the franchise receiving a lesser offer.

According to The Athletic, Los Angeles was unwilling to trade each of its 2029 and 2031 first-round picks because the Lakers were unsure about Doncic's interest in re-signing with the team next summer. Both parties, especially Mavericks, didn't want any inklings of the deal to leak publicly before it was all said and done.

Luka Doncic
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the second half during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dallas, who was reportedly 'desperate' to trade Doncic as soon as possible, caved to LA's demands. Doncic was dealt for one first-round pick while Sacramento Kings' star DeAaron Fox netted four first-round picks and three second-round selections during a multi-team trade with San Antonio and Chicago.

"The Lakers could not talk to Dončić’s agent, Bill Duffy, about the trade because both sides, Dallas and Los Angeles, wanted to keep negotiations a secret," The Athletic wrote. "Mentioning the behind-the-scenes details to agents would put the information at risk of becoming public, which the Mavericks especially thought would be too flammable. If a trade didn’t materialize, then they believed the prospect of being left with a disgruntled franchise centerpiece could be disastrous."

Luka and Kyrie
Nov 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison forced out a lot of people around Luka Doncic

The report went on to state that Doncic is 'ecstatic' about joining the Lakers and his long-term future with the franchise. Imagine that.

"Now that the trade is official, answers are emerging. Dončić is ecstatic about joining the Lakers, and all early signs point to a long-term future with the team, a league source said," The Athletic wrote.

It goes without saying that the Mavericks essentially were lowballed for the 25-year-old superstar, who could've brought in an all-time haul on the open market. Instead, Dallas was basically unable to recoup any future assets outside of a pick that won't be available for about half a decade, third-year guard Max Christie, and Anthony Davis, who will turn 32 years old in March.

The potential blunder will impact the current state and future of the franchise.

The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News