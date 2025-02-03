Lakers refused to trade 2nd first-round pick after not being allowed to speak to Luka Doncic's agent
The Dallas Mavericks might've committed a major error during their trade discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers that resulted in the departure of Luka Doncic. In an effort to keep the conversations under wraps, the Mavericks reportedly did not allow the Lakers to speak with Doncic's agent, Bill Duffy, which resulted in the franchise receiving a lesser offer.
According to The Athletic, Los Angeles was unwilling to trade each of its 2029 and 2031 first-round picks because the Lakers were unsure about Doncic's interest in re-signing with the team next summer. Both parties, especially Mavericks, didn't want any inklings of the deal to leak publicly before it was all said and done.
Dallas, who was reportedly 'desperate' to trade Doncic as soon as possible, caved to LA's demands. Doncic was dealt for one first-round pick while Sacramento Kings' star DeAaron Fox netted four first-round picks and three second-round selections during a multi-team trade with San Antonio and Chicago.
"The Lakers could not talk to Dončić’s agent, Bill Duffy, about the trade because both sides, Dallas and Los Angeles, wanted to keep negotiations a secret," The Athletic wrote. "Mentioning the behind-the-scenes details to agents would put the information at risk of becoming public, which the Mavericks especially thought would be too flammable. If a trade didn’t materialize, then they believed the prospect of being left with a disgruntled franchise centerpiece could be disastrous."
The report went on to state that Doncic is 'ecstatic' about joining the Lakers and his long-term future with the franchise. Imagine that.
"Now that the trade is official, answers are emerging. Dončić is ecstatic about joining the Lakers, and all early signs point to a long-term future with the team, a league source said," The Athletic wrote.
It goes without saying that the Mavericks essentially were lowballed for the 25-year-old superstar, who could've brought in an all-time haul on the open market. Instead, Dallas was basically unable to recoup any future assets outside of a pick that won't be available for about half a decade, third-year guard Max Christie, and Anthony Davis, who will turn 32 years old in March.
The potential blunder will impact the current state and future of the franchise.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
