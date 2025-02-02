Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki shocked by Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to the Lakers
After the baffling trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis with a few other pieces exchanged, many people had adverse reactions, including Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki, whose one-emoji reply summed how up all Dallas fans were feeling.
A deal that had no prior or smoke, Dallas' dealing a generational talent for a big man in his 13th season is still sending people reeling. The star guard from Slovenia averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists this past season, which was one rife with injuries and missed stints, but a career marked by immense success in both the stat sheet and win column.
This is something that Nowitzki never experienced, as he spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with the same Dallas franchise, winning a championship in 2011 and an MVP in 2007. While Doncic has not achieved these things quite yet, he was on the cusp of doing both, making his trade to LA even more shocking considering Dallas played in the Finals last summer.
Whether or not the Mavericks recover from this anytime soon remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: this is a truly staggering deal. Even Dirk Nowtizki agrees.