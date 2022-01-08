'Let's Go Streaking!': Mavs Win Five in a Row With 130-106 Takedown of Rockets

Despite not having Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks were able to extend their winning streak to five games against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, winning 130-106.

The shorthanded Mavs outlasted the young, inexperienced Rockets with a balanced effort across the board in this one, as six Dallas players scored in double-figures on the night.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who seems to always love playing in Houston, led the Mavs with 19 points off the bench on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range. Hardaway Jr. also dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds.

Josh Green was the Mavs' second-leading scorer with a career-high 17 points. He shot 5-of-6 from the field and tallied five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes of play.

Green's young career got off to a rocky start, but he's started to show considerable growth this season, and that can only mean more good things for the Mavs going forward. How has he been able to turn the corner in year two?

"Being able to see minutes, being able to develop, being able to learn from my mistakes," said Green.

Although it might not have been intentional, one can't help but think that Green's comments were directed at former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle. And honestly, even if it was intentional, Green would have a legitimate point.

"This dude works, man," said Jalen Brunson of Green. "He works hard. He believes in himself. Us as teammates, we believe in him (too)."

Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell all scored 15 points apiece for Dallas. Bullock, who continues to set the nets on fire since making his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, shot 5-of-9 from deep in this one. He's now shooting 48.4 percent from three-point range over his last five games.

Although the Mavs' streak of five-straight games holding their opponents under 100 points came to an end, their overall winning streak reached five games, which is the highest of the season. Over that span, Dallas is holding its opponents to just 91.8 points per game.

The Mavs are 6-1 over their last seven games, and although the defense has been gained all of the headlines, the offense is catching on fire too, averaging 109.2 points per game in that stretch.

Dallas scored a season-high 80 points against Houston in the first half tonight, but the final point tally of 130 points came up just short of the 139-point outburst the Mavs had in New Orleans back in December.

Next up, the Mavs will make the short trip back home to take on the Chicago Bulls, who currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference. The last time these teams met, Dallas lost in Chicago, 117-107. Could things be different this time? The Mavs have already taken down one conference-leading opponent at home this week, so why not just do it again?