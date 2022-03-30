Mavs 'Maniac' Dwight Powell Crashes to Success

Healed from an Achilles injury, Dwight Powell is back to his efficient ways. DallasBasketball.com lays out why he's better than many think.

DALLAS - “(Dwight Powell) can’t sit still. That’s what you see in games as well,” said Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber. “Even before games in locker rooms, you guys don’t get to see it, but he’s the one who’s hyping everybody. He just has so much energy. He gets everyone involved in his routine.

"Sometimes, I think he is a maniac and he should slow down, but that is just who he is.”

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell defending Gobert Powell on help defense © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell dives to ground

That quote is from 2019, and to this day, it's true. Although he isn't an ideal starting center, the fact that Powell refuses to remain stationary helps the Mavs offense and defense.

Although Powell only averages 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, he’s shooting a career-best 65.8 percent from the field and his chemistry with Luka Doncic is at an all-time high.

Powell's never-quit nature fuels his ability to finish around the rim and continued success at the free throw line. Sequences like the one below embody what Powell provides the Mavericks.

Powell's physical makeup may not be intimidating, but his effort should. In an era where players seldom get their hands dirty, Powell's mittens might as well be covered in mud.

The hustle-hard nature of a Stanford grad invokes memories of Dennis Rodman. Come postseason, Powell lengthening possessions by exerting maximum effort, ultimately providing Doncic another shot at a step-back 3-pointer, makes for a valued asset.

Although 2011 NBA champion Tyson Chandler didn't invent the slap-back rebound, he perfected it. Working with the frame he's given, Powell adopted the same method. Powell isn't everything you want in a center, but he has pieces of winning players at that position.

Lacking the offensive repertoire, the chemistry between Doncic and is the X-factor of Powell's efficient yet singular offensive production. Admittedly, NBA tracking data is spotty, but the games available on their website indicate Powell and Doncic have a beautiful on-court relationship.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Powell © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Powell dunk © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Powell hustles for ball

The duo connects on more than 100 assists, with the second-most belonging to Dorian Finney-Smith at 73. Powell is the backup plan when the inevitable double unleashes on Doncic. In a way, Doncic's workload is alleviated due to Powell's commitment to the pick-and-roll.

Doncic dribbles opposite of the Powell screen on the play below, but the eight-year veteran didn't give up and instead crashed to the rim for an open dunk.

Less is more for the Mavs' humanitarian. Powell has an incredible 75-percent field goal percentage in six games where he attempted double-digit shots. It's hard to fathom Powell getting that many open looks in the playoffs, but the court often parts like the Red Sea playing with Doncic.

When compared to the league, Powell's efficiency is something special. Utilizing the Cleaning the Glass database, the roll-man extraordinaire's efficiency is elite. Powell averages 145.1 points per per 100 possessions, field goals or trips to the line, ranking him in the 99th percentile.

Such a stat places him higher than Rudy Gobert, a similar player archetype, but also higher than Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, some of the best scorers of all time.

The Dallas offense is now in a better place since Powell's Achilles healed. Don't let his falling to the ground or arm flailing fool you, Powell is a threat. Crashing to the rim at a maniacal pace, Powell forces defenders to choose from an open alley-oop or the plethora of ways Doncic destroys his opposition.

Slowing down for no one, Powell's infectious energy and insistence on sacrificing for his teammates is invaluable for the Mavs.