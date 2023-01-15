Mavs Injury Updates: Tim Hardaway Jr. OUT vs. Blazers; Doncic, Wood Questionable

The Dallas Mavericks could be even more shorthanded than they were on Saturday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in as many nights.

When it comes to injuries, the Dallas Mavericks just can’t seems to catch a break right now.

Not only have the Mavs been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber — arguably the team’s three best defenders — for more than a month, but they were also missing Christian Wood in Saturday night’s blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood played a season-high 47 minutes and tweaked his ankle in the Mavs’ double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The Mavs are playing against the Trail Blazers at Moda Center once again on Sunday night … and this time, they might be even more shorthanded than the night before.

According to Mavs PR, Tim Hardaway Jr. is out for Sunday’s matchup with an ankle sprain. Wood is questionable with his ankle sprain again, and Luka Doncic, who scored a season-low 15 points on Saturday, is also listed as questionable with ankle soreness.

Although “soreness” isn’t really an injury, the fatigue from having to carry such a large load for the Mavs could finally be catching up with Doncic, who played a season-high 53 minutes in the win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Sunday’s game against Portland will conclude Dallas’ five-game road trip. Doncic and company will get to fly home and rest until Wednesday when they take on Trae Young and they Atlanta Hawks. Hopefully, by then, the Mavs will get some reinforcements with either Green or Finney-Smith returning.

