Mavs Donuts: Could Ben Simmons Join Luka in Dallas?; NBA Trade Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: KP OUT TONIGHT VS. THUNDER

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup since the team's 132-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on January 29. Porzingis only played 11 minutes before having to leave the game.

The Mavericks initially described Porzingis' injury as soreness but have since labeled it as a 'right knee bone bruise' in their latest announcement. He has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

DONUT 2: THJ UNDERGOES SURGERY

Yesterday, the Mavs announced that Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address the fracture and will begin rehab immediately. No timetable has been set for his return yet.

Hardaway Jr., who signed a four-year, $75 million contract in the offseason, is one of the Mavericks' key leaders despite coming off the bench. Although a timetable hasn’t been set, he is expected to miss the full length of the Mavericks' remaining regular season based on the typical recovery time for the injury he suffered.

DONUT 3: CUBAN: WE WILL 'DO ALL WE CAN' TO KEEP JALEN BRUNSON

“We will do all we can to keep (both Jalen Brunson) and Dorian (Finney-Smith),” Mavs owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com.

Considering that Cuban hasn’t paid the luxury tax in over a decade, the Mavs doing ‘all they can’ to retain and pay Brunson and Finney-Smith seems to indicate that other salary-shedding moves could be coming in the near future - if not before the trade deadline, then perhaps around the NBA Draft before free agency begins.

DONUT 4: THE PRICE IS RIGHT FOR BRUNSON

So when the Mavs indicate that they’re not going to part ways with Jalen Brunson unless they’re just blown away by another team’s offer, they’re justified in feeling that way. Having a draft pick develop the way Brunson has is a rare ordeal for the Mavs, and if someone wants to take that away, then they should have to pay a fair price - no low-ball offers just because of Cuban’s recent history of dodging the luxury tax.

DONUT 5: SIMMONS TO MAVS?

We've written about the rumors stating that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would like to alongside Simmons, and that Simmons apparently has Dallas on his shortlist of preferred destinations when he is eventually traded.

We’ve also expressed how a trade of Simmons to Dallas might be in the ‘pipe-dream’ category given Philadelphia’s absurd asking price for Simmons. Even before Simmons left the team and raised some red flags, the asking price for him was already steep considering his offensive limitations.

DONUT 6: DAME x LUKA?

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, superstar point guard Damian Lillard’s “next destination” could be the New York Knicks if he can’t workout another extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s been a long time since the Knicks have had a star of Lillard’s level play at Madison Square Garden as a home player, but if Dame wants to truly contend in the final chapter of his career, there could be better options for him.

One of those options could be the Dallas Mavericks. Not only does Lillard already have a good relationship with Dallas general manager Nico Harrison, but adding that kind of true star next to Luka Doncic would immediately elevate the Mavs to title-contending status.

DONUT 7: ON THIS DAY, 1993

Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins scored 34 points to help defeat the Seattle SuperSonics 118-109, becoming the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer with 20,885 points, surpassing Hall of Famer Bob Pettit, who previously held the franchise scoring record.

DONUT 8: ON THIS DAY, 1996

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson meet on the court for the first time since Game 5 of the 1991 NBA Finals, setting the record for the highest-rated NBA game ever on cable TV. The telecast on TNT earns a 7.1 rating and a 13.1 share, being viewed in an average of 4.75 million homes. The rating mark stood until the May 21, 1996 Chicago-Orlando playoff game. The Bulls beat the Lakers 99-84.

DONUT 9: ROOKIE JALEN GREEN HIGHLIGHTS DUNK CONTEST FIELD

No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend alongside Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson.

DONUT 10: RISING STARS PLAYERS ANNOUNCED

The NBA named 24 players, along with four G League Ignite prospects, to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

DONUT 11: PELICANS PUSH PAST PISTONS

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram scored 26 points while center Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points & 13 rebounds in a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Detroit Pistons.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs are back in action tonight at home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.