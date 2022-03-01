LOOK: New Mavs ‘City’ & ‘Statement’ Edition Jerseys Leaked?
The Dallas Mavericks still have work to do in the final stretch of the 2021-2022 season, but one feature of next season seems to have already revealed itself.
Last week, 2022-2023 “City Edition” and “Statement” jerseys were leaked for many teams, including the Mavs. For a team that has had the same core uniforms for two decades — and quite honestly, one that could really benefit from a fresh rebranding — any new uniform, even if it’s just temporary, draws a lot of attention from the fan base.
The blue jerseys with green outlining around “Dallas” on the chest are apparently the new “City Editions,” and the navy blue jerseys with all white outlining are the new “Statement Editions.” Given that the early leaks are never the best quality, a friend of DallasBasketball.com — Mavs Tracker on Twitter — was kind enough to make a higher-quality concept of the new City Editions for us to share with you here.
It has been two decades since the Mavs underwent a rebrand. As sentimental as the franchise can be, it’s not really a surprise that Mark Cuban isn’t in a rush to abandon the look that Dirk Nowitzki put on the map — the look that Dallas won a championship with in 2011.
Although the Dallas Mavericks don’t appear to be close to actually rebranding, Mavs fans can at least enjoy the new uniforms that Nike provides on a season-to-season basis.
That said, though, there’s never been more excitement regarding uniforms within the fan base when the Mavs have an opportunity to wear something new that resembles the retro look. As recognizable as the Mavs’ current brand has become, one could argue that the previous brand with the cowboy hat logo is more iconic.
For now, we will continue to enjoy the flash-in-the-pan concepts that Nike puts out from year-to-year, but it would be a breath of fresh air to see Luka Doncic make a Mavs rebranding all his own.