Skip to main content

LOOK: New Mavs ‘City’ & ‘Statement’ Edition Jerseys Leaked?

Although the Dallas Mavericks don’t appear to be close to actually rebranding, Mavs fans can at least enjoy the new uniforms that Nike provides on a season-to-season basis.

The Dallas Mavericks still have work to do in the final stretch of the 2021-2022 season, but one feature of next season seems to have already revealed itself.

USATSI_17642987
F86D0E10-7576-4EC6-99F7-8944D14F3A26
USATSI_17620248

Last week, 2022-2023 “City Edition” and “Statement” jerseys were leaked for many teams, including the Mavs. For a team that has had the same core uniforms for two decades — and quite honestly, one that could really benefit from a fresh rebranding — any new uniform, even if it’s just temporary, draws a lot of attention from the fan base.

The blue jerseys with green outlining around “Dallas” on the chest are apparently the new “City Editions,” and the navy blue jerseys with all white outlining are the new “Statement Editions.” Given that the early leaks are never the best quality, a friend of DallasBasketball.com — Mavs Tracker on Twitter — was kind enough to make a higher-quality concept of the new City Editions for us to share with you here.

D20CD62C-1D49-464E-8EC0-8D3EFDEF26D3

It has been two decades since the Mavs underwent a rebrand. As sentimental as the franchise can be, it’s not really a surprise that Mark Cuban isn’t in a rush to abandon the look that Dirk Nowitzki put on the map — the look that Dallas won a championship with in 2011.

Recommended Articles

D20CD62C-1D49-464E-8EC0-8D3EFDEF26D3
Play

LOOK: New Mavs ‘City’ & ‘Statement’ Edition Jerseys Leaked?

Although the Dallas Mavericks don’t appear to be close to actually rebranding, Mavs fans can at least enjoy the new uniforms that Nike provides on a season-to-season basis.

By Dalton Trigg
just now
just now
45178222-3B89-418E-8734-9AE8F6E91E1F
Play

Luka Doncic MVP Rise: Fueled by Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Trade?

Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks in position to potentially steal homecourt advantage from the Utah Jazz with his MVP-level play. Was Kristaps Porzingis holding him back?

By Grant Afseth
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_13605218_168388359_lowres
Play

'What Good Teams Do': Can Mavs 'Embarrass' Lakers? Dallas GAMEDAY vs. L.A.

Dallas is currently fifth in the West and fresh off their comeback win of the season. The Mavericks will now attempt to win their third-straight game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

By Bri Amaranthus
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

That said, though, there’s never been more excitement regarding uniforms within the fan base when the Mavs have an opportunity to wear something new that resembles the retro look. As recognizable as the Mavs’ current brand has become, one could argue that the previous brand with the cowboy hat logo is more iconic.

54FD89E4-1A83-4BE1-B03C-7C8C27092B1B
E36540D6-D183-4F48-928E-2104F5884A56

For now, we will continue to enjoy the flash-in-the-pan concepts that Nike puts out from year-to-year, but it would be a breath of fresh air to see Luka Doncic make a Mavs rebranding all his own.

D20CD62C-1D49-464E-8EC0-8D3EFDEF26D3
News

LOOK: New Mavs ‘City’ & ‘Statement’ Edition Jerseys Leaked?

By Dalton Trigg
just now
45178222-3B89-418E-8734-9AE8F6E91E1F
News

Luka Doncic MVP Rise: Fueled by Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Trade?

By Grant Afseth
2 hours ago
USATSI_13605218_168388359_lowres
News

'What Good Teams Do': Can Mavs 'Embarrass' Lakers? Dallas GAMEDAY vs. L.A.

By Bri Amaranthus
7 hours ago
USATSI_17784874
News

'Triple Threats': Doncic, Brunson & Dinwiddie Could Be Mavs Playoffs X-Factor Combo

By Grant Afseth
9 hours ago
USATSI_17784870
News

'Rolling the Dice': Mavs 'Gamble' on Spencer Dinwiddie is Already Paying Off

By Lance Roberson
11 hours ago
USATSI_17784848
News

Mavs Roundup: Dinwiddie’s Heroics in Comeback Win; LeBron’s Lakers Next

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
17 hours ago
LeBron and Las Vegas
News

Lakers' LeBron James to Move NBA into Las Vegas, says Bill Simmons

By Grant Afseth
18 hours ago
USATSI_17783560
News

Mavs Donuts: Epic Comeback Win, vs. Warriors, Luka Turns 23

By Lance Roberson
Feb 28, 2022