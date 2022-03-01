Skip to main content

'What Good Teams Do': Can Mavs 'Embarrass' Lakers? Dallas GAMEDAY vs. L.A.

Dallas is currently fifth in the West and fresh off their comeback win of the season. The Mavericks will now attempt to win their third-straight game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks finish a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening. With only 21 games left in the regular season, the Mavs look to gain leverage in the Western Conference against the Lakers, who are coming off an embarrassing defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans (in which they were booed on their own home court).

Dallas is currently fifth in the West and fresh off their comeback win of the season. On Sunday night, the Mavs defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, 107-101, with much thanks to Spencer Dinwiddie’s heroics off the bench. Although he has only played in four games for Dallas, Dinwiddie is already showing how valuable he could be for the Mavs heading into the postseason.

Can star Luka Doncic continue his recent MVP-level play? Doncic is averaging nearly a triple-double in his last 24 games. By the way, Doncic turned 23 years old on Monday, in other words, he's entering his 'Jordan Year.' Here is how Doncic's resume stacks up to where the great Michael Jordan was at this point in his marvelous career.

FLASHBACK: Dallas has a chance to even the 2021-22 season series, after the Lakers recorded a 107-104 overtime win at American Airlines Center in December.

FUN FACT: Jason Kidd will return to Crypto.com Arena for the first time as Mavs head coach after Kidd spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Lakers under Frank Vogel (2019-21).

Luka Doncic

Jason Kidd

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) is out; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (36-25) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (27-33)

WHEN: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Crypto.com (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Lebron James

Spencer Dinwiddie

ODDS: The Mavs are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Lakers.

NEXT: The Mavs return home to host the Golden State Warriors for the second time this week.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on the Mavs’ incredible come-from-behind victory:

"This is a character, environment, culture win in the sense that no one quit. We found a way to win, and that’s what good teams do."

