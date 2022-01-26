Mavs Donuts: Big Trade Deadline Decisions; Can Dallas Bounce Back vs. Portland?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: TAKING A STEP BACK

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks couldn't get it done against the Golden State Warriors last night, ending up on the losing side of a 130-92 disaster. Doncic scored 25 in the loss, but could not get past the efficient Warriors who made 56 percent of their shots.

DONUT 2: BAD NEWS FOR THJ

On Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot and will not return to the game. More updates should be made available later on, but it is likely that Hardaway Jr. will miss significant time with this injury.

DONUT 3: TO RISK IT ALL OR PLAY IT SAFE?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Chris 'SeeHendo' Henderson and others to discuss whether or not the Mavs should swing for the fences or save their big swing until this next offseason. As good as the Mavs look right now, we've seen time and time again where particular players on the roster can't deliver in the biggest postseason moments when they're needed the most. Do they deserve a third chance in the playoffs this season?

DONUT 4: DINWIDDIE TO DALLAS?

A recent report implies that Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available on the trade block due to the fact that he hasn’t meshed well with superstar Bradley Beal. Could this be where Harrison make his first big move as a front office executive?

DONUT 5: WHAT IF THE MAVS DID NOTHING AT ALL?

The idea of adding a new piece or two by shipping off Mavs roster mainstays such as Finney-Smith can be enticing, especially considering that this roster has mostly stayed the same for the last three years. But maybe the grass isn't really greener, as the Mavs have found out the hard way before. Maybe that green is just dye.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is killed in a helicopter crash that also claims the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

DONUT 7: AD RETURNS, LAKERS TOP NETS

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis returned to the floor for his team as they picked up a crucial 106-96 road win against James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. Davis scored just eight points, but LeBron James' 33 points and Malik Monk's six triples off the bench pushed them on top.

DONUT 8: CLIPS OVERCOME 35-POINT DEFICIT TO STUN WIZARDS

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard scored seven points in nine seconds to complete a 35-point comeback in a win over the Washington Wizards. Kennard scored 25 points off the bench.

DONUT 9: C'S GRAB 53, YES 53-POINT WIN OVER KINGS

It was all Celtics in Boston tonight with a 128-75 win over the Sacramento Kings. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 36 points while Jaylen Brown added 30.

DONUT 10: JOEL EMBIID DROPS 42 IN WIN VS. PELS

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dominated the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night in a 117-107 win. Embiid came up with 42 points and 14 boards.

DONUT 11: ANT SCORES 40 IN WIN VS. BLAZERS

Two nights after needing assistance off the court, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored 40 in the team's 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs are back at it again tonight in Portland against the Trail Blazers. After such an embarrassing loss at Golden State, one would expect a more spirited effort tonight against a Dame-less Portland team. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.