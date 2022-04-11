Pop Knows Best: Kidd Praised For Culture Change

First-year Mavs coach Jason Kidd credited for the team's turnaround by the league's all-time winningest coach.

Jason Kidd's first year as coach has paid dividends for the Dallas Mavericks. Kidd has transformed the Mavs into a team that can win with both offense and defense.

That impact has not gone unnoticed as San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Kidd before Sunday's game at the American Airlines Center.

"They're one of the better defensive teams in the league," Popovich said. “Team defenders. They’ve got some good individual defenders. Even Luka [Doncic is] trying — I have to screw with him a little bit.”

Spurs coach Popovich has been impressed with how the Mavs embraced Kidd. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Kidd has transformed the Mavs to a top defense. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Bullock has brought toughness and grit to the Mavs defense in his first season in Dallas.

The Mavericks have not been considered a strong defensive team over the years. Kidd changed that narrative by getting his team to play gritty defense in the mold of the 2011 Championship Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs have been known for their offensive prowess, especially during the Dirk Nowitzki era. Luka Doncic has taken over those reins.

Kidd knew the Mavs needed to step up defensively to be a threat in the playoffs. He incorporated many of the concepts from his stint as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports Green has been the sparkplug defender for the Mavericks. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Doncic improving his defense has elevated the Mavs ceiling. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Kleber's mobility has been key to Dallas' defensive schemes.

The Mavs have bought into Kidd's system. Dallas went 52-30 during the regular season and finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The Mavs did take a hit Sunday, as Luka Doncic went down with a calf strain in the third quarter.

With Doncic's status unknown, the Mavs may need to rely on their defense more than ever in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz.

If there is anyone that knows the importance of defense in the playoffs it's Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history.

"Obviously they can score and they’re talented, but you don't go anywhere if you don't play [defense] once the playoffs begin." Pop said.

“So [Kidd] has made a great effort to set some standards, and they bought in. And they can get even better as time goes on, so the future is very bright.”