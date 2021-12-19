Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Irving, Durant Headline 71-Player Protocol List: NBA & Dallas Mavs COVID Tracker

    Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others headline the list of 71 players currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates on the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
    Author:

    The NBA has been pounded by a resurgence in Covid cases lately, and it can be hard to keep up with all the players who have currently been entered into the league's health and safety protocols, as well as any games that have been been canceled as a result of this.

    Here, you will be able to keep up with all of these Covid updates as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA as well. So far, the Mavs have only had two players enter into the league's health and safety protocols, but as we've learned before, things can change in a hurry. 

    Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for all recent updates.

    __________________________________________________________________________________

    DECEMBER 19, 2021 4:00 PM UPDATE:

    As of today, there are 71 NBA players who are currently in the league's health and safety protocols. Here is the list of players by team who are out due to Covid as of today:

    Hawks - Trae Young

    Celtics - Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas

    Nets - Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown, DeAndre Bembry, James Johnson, Paul Millsap, Day'Ron Sharpe, Jevon Carter

    Bulls - Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown, Alize Johnson

    Cavs - Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, RJ Nembhard

    Mavs - Reggie Bullock, Josh Green

    Nuggets - Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol

    Warriors - Jordan Poole

    Clippers - Marcus Morris

    Recommended Articles

    B8C637EB-7034-44CD-A728-24A485E2E1A2_1_201_a
    Play

    Irving, Durant Headline 71-Player Protocol List: NBA & Dallas Mavs COVID Tracker

    Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and others headline the list of 71 players currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for updates on the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

    2 minutes ago
    D3EA03D7-1AE2-40EE-99E0-37B35852089D
    Play

    Mavs Trade Rumor - And Nash on Kyrie

    "Frankly, continuity has been thrown out the window,'' Nash says.

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17364667
    Play

    Josh Green Enters NBA's Covid Protocols; Mavs Postponements Imminent?

    Dallas Mavericks' second-year player Josh Green becomes the second Maverick to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols over the last few days. Is it time to start worrying?

    5 hours ago

    Lakers - Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore

    Grizzlies - Ziaire Williams

    Heat - Caleb Martin

    Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Wes Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo

    Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince

    Knicks - RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride, Kevin Knox, Quentin Grimes

    Magic - Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, RJ Hampton, Moritz Wagner, Ignaz Brazdeikis

    76ers - Shake Milton, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

    Kings - De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis, Alex Len, Louis King

    Raptors - Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton

    The NBA announced today that these five upcoming games have been canceled due to teams having a shortage of available players:

    Sunday, December 19 - Nuggets at Nets, Cavs at Hawks, Pelicans at 76ers

    Monday, December 20 - Magic at Raptors

    Tuesday, December 21 - Wizards at Nets

    This brings the total of postponed NBA games to seven this season. Last season, the league postponed a total of 31 games.

    B8C637EB-7034-44CD-A728-24A485E2E1A2_1_201_a
    News

    Irving, Durant Headline 71-Player Protocol List: NBA & Dallas Mavs COVID Tracker

    2 minutes ago
    D3EA03D7-1AE2-40EE-99E0-37B35852089D
    News

    Mavs Trade Rumor - And Nash on Kyrie

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17364667
    News

    Josh Green Enters NBA's Covid Protocols; Mavs Postponements Imminent?

    5 hours ago
    Mavs Wolves
    News

    Roundtable: Can Mavs Trounce Wolves In Two Game Series?

    5 hours ago
    CB16FC29-B34D-4948-8200-F7A920D378B7
    News

    Amid Trade Rumors, Battle of the Unicorns: Mavs at Wolves

    7 hours ago
    880717D8-B088-493E-91A9-E59FA8AACDDF
    News

    How Many Mavs Are Missing Tonight? Time to Panic?

    7 hours ago
    4A64ECE5-F739-443D-AADB-EFE0A547B38C
    News

    Justin Jackson Leaves ‘Mavs Family,’ Signs with Celtics

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17382986
    News

    Deron Williams Fights His Way to Victory

    10 hours ago