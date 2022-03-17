Donnie Nelson Sues Mark Cuban's Mavs, Claims Firing Tied to Sexual Misconduct Claim

"Everything in that filing is a lie," Cuban says. "We did multiple complete investigations and the only person that did not live up to the standards of the Dallas Mavericks was Mr. Nelson.''

DALLAS - Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the franchise, claiming that owner Mark Cuban fired him last summer as retaliation for reporting that a key Cuban staffer sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Nelson's nephew.

"Everything in that filing is a lie," Cuban wrote in a statement to ESPN. "We did multiple complete investigations and the only person that did not live up to the standards of the Dallas Mavericks was Mr. Nelson. He was fired as a result. He was well aware of the investigation. He refused to fully participate. I will say it again, everything he said is a lie."

The lawsuit alleges that Cuban offered Nelson - who was fired by the franchise after 24 years of employment - $52 million to withdraw the wrongful termination claim and to sign a confidentiality statement related to the alleged abuse.

Nelson, who has not yet responded to DallasBasketball.com, alleges that Mavs executive Jason Lutin, 37, assaulted and harassed his nephew in a hotel room during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. In an email to ESPN, Lutin denied the allegations, saying, "What this man (Nelson) is doing to someone like me is absolutely unspeakable."

Nelson's lawsuit claims that the team paid a settlement to his nephew, and that he learned of that only after he and Cuban began discussions on a 10-year contract extension. contract for 10 years. The lawsuit says it was at that point that Nelson told Cuban that Lutin's alleged activities were "putting the Mavericks' employees, players and the entire organization at risk.''

Nelson's lawsuit labels Lutin "a sexual predator."

Nelson was fired by the Mavs in June 2021 June despite, Nelson claims, a previous offer from Cuban of a 10-year, $66 million contract.

In a statement to ESPN, Nelson said he filed the lawsuit "on behalf of my family and all the Mavericks employees who have experienced harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in the workplace."

"Filing a lawsuit is not something to be taken lightly -- however, it was extremely important that I speak up. The facts that come out in this lawsuit will hopefully protect the incredible people I've had the honor and privilege of working with during my 24 years with the Mavericks."