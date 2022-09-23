With NBA training camps set to begin next week, the Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for what they hope will be a very successful 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Dallas exceeded all expectations by making it to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors. Despite losing Jalen Brunson, expectations remain high when you have a top-5 player in the world in Luka Doncic.

On Thursday, Mavs.com's Bobby Karalla joined the Mavs Step Back Podcast to discuss a handful of Mavs-related topics, including a recap of Dallas' offseason, roster needs heading into the new season, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s fit as he returns from his foot injury, Luka Doncic trying to avoid ankle issues this year, and much, much more.

Over the last two seasons, the Mavs have been under .500 when reaching the 25-game mark of the season. Karalla stresses how important it is for the Mavs to hit the ground running this season, especially when considering the Western Conference got stronger and coach Jason Kidd will be getting newcomers Christian Wood, JaVale McGee, Tyler Dorsey and Jaden Hardy up to speed.

Given how the Utah Jazz just traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons without receiving a first-round pick in return, could the Mavs potentially snag veteran point guard Mike Conley for next to nothing? Given that Dallas has decided to maximize its size on the roster, would Jason Kidd be open to adding a 6-1 guard who is set to turn 35 years old in a few weeks from now? We discuss this topic at length on this week's episode.

